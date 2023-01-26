7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, visited the 8th Fighter Wing, Jan. 25 – 26.



To “get the pulse” of the Airmen and learn how he can best support Kunsan’s USAF and Republic of Korea Air Force mission, Pleus engaged with several different units around the base and met with ROKAF Col. Oh Choong-Won, 38th Fighter Group commander.



“The relationships we start between our senior NCOs and fighter squadron pilots sets and establishes the relationships we need for ‘fight tonight’ capabilities,” Pleus said.



Dyer met with several senior enlisted leaders to understand what support he could lend to sustain a healthy, efficient enlisted force.



“It’s work hard, play hard here,” Dyer said. “It’s amazing every time I come down to check out the Wolf Pack and see all the great things being accomplished here.”



As a two-time Kunsan veteran, Pleus is no stranger to the 8th FW and plans to continue providing tailored support for the unique mission and rapid combat employment capabilities.



“Because you have two operational units on the same base, sharing the same runway and facilities… it’s really the only place we have in the world with this capability,” Pleus said.

