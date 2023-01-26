Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, greets Airman 1st...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, visited the 8th Fighter Wing, Jan. 25 – 26.

    To “get the pulse” of the Airmen and learn how he can best support Kunsan’s USAF and Republic of Korea Air Force mission, Pleus engaged with several different units around the base and met with ROKAF Col. Oh Choong-Won, 38th Fighter Group commander.

    “The relationships we start between our senior NCOs and fighter squadron pilots sets and establishes the relationships we need for ‘fight tonight’ capabilities,” Pleus said.

    Dyer met with several senior enlisted leaders to understand what support he could lend to sustain a healthy, efficient enlisted force.

    “It’s work hard, play hard here,” Dyer said. “It’s amazing every time I come down to check out the Wolf Pack and see all the great things being accomplished here.”

    As a two-time Kunsan veteran, Pleus is no stranger to the 8th FW and plans to continue providing tailored support for the unique mission and rapid combat employment capabilities.

    “Because you have two operational units on the same base, sharing the same runway and facilities… it’s really the only place we have in the world with this capability,” Pleus said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:27
    Story ID: 437347
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    PACOM
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT