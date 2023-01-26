7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, receives a brief on 8th Maintenance Group developments in fabrication at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. During his visit, he and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th Air Force command chief, learned more about the 8th Fighter Wing’s increased capabilities and recognized Airmen for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

