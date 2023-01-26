Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 8 of 12]

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, receives a brief on 8th Maintenance Group developments in fabrication at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. During his visit, he and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th Air Force command chief, learned more about the 8th Fighter Wing’s increased capabilities and recognized Airmen for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:26
    This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    PACOM
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    Indo-Pacific

