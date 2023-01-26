U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott “Rolls” Pleus (left), 7th Air Force commander and Capt. Nicholas “Waco” Debonis, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot (right) receives a mission brief prior to a sortie at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. Gen. Pleus is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours in airframes to include the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7604808
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-YO204-1015
|Resolution:
|4787x3195
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
