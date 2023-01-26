U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott “Rolls” Pleus (left), 7th Air Force commander and Capt. Nicholas “Waco” Debonis, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot (right) receives a mission brief prior to a sortie at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. Gen. Pleus is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours in airframes to include the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:26 Photo ID: 7604808 VIRIN: 230126-F-YO204-1015 Resolution: 4787x3195 Size: 1.17 MB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.