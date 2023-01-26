7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer (left), 7th Air Force command chief, receives an Air Defense Artillery informational briefing from U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Brown (right) Alpha Battery 2-1 commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. Seventh AF leadership had the opportunity to learn how the ADA reinforces the unified security of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

