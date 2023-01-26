U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott “Rolls” Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, prepares to depart in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. Gen. Pleus participated in a ‘quick-swap’ where an aircraft lands, receives minor maintenance and prepares to launch again within a short time-frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:26 Photo ID: 7604809 VIRIN: 230126-F-YO204-1120 Resolution: 5984x3994 Size: 898.24 KB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.