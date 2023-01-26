7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt.’s Alvin R. Dyer (left), 7th Air Force command chief, meets with Airmen from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. The 8th LRS VM flight keeps the 8th Fighter Wing mobile, conducting maintenance on vehicles, from electric to diesel to include emergency response vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

Date Taken: 01.26.2023