    8th HCOS conducts CPS training [Image 10 of 10]

    8th HCOS conducts CPS training

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman unscrews the top of the fan filter assembly (FFA) during chemical protection system training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The FFA can operate for a whole year in a uncontaminated environment but can only operate for 48 hours if it is in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th HCOS conducts CPS training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

