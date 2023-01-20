An Airman unscrews the top of the fan filter assembly (FFA) during chemical protection system training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The FFA can operate for a whole year in a uncontaminated environment but can only operate for 48 hours if it is in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 04:02
|Photo ID:
|7600458
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-RA633-1217
|Resolution:
|5921x3947
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th HCOS conducts CPS training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th HCOS conducts CPS training
