An Airman unscrews the top of the fan filter assembly (FFA) during chemical protection system training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The FFA can operate for a whole year in a uncontaminated environment but can only operate for 48 hours if it is in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:02 Photo ID: 7600458 VIRIN: 230120-F-RA633-1217 Resolution: 5921x3947 Size: 2.19 MB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th HCOS conducts CPS training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.