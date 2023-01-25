The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics flight trained with medical material personnel Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, on how to build and operate a chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The CPS is designed to be integrated with mobile field hospitals before a chemical attack, bolstering the 8th Medical Group’s ability to treat patients in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment, enhancing their staging system capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 04:12
|Story ID:
|437187
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th HCOS conducts CPS training, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT