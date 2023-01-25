Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th HCOS conducts CPS training

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics flight trained with medical material personnel Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, on how to build and operate a chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The CPS is designed to be integrated with mobile field hospitals before a chemical attack, bolstering the 8th Medical Group’s ability to treat patients in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment, enhancing their staging system capabilities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:12
    Story ID: 437187
    Location: 26, KR
    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Medical Group
    Eielson Air Force Base
    8th Medical Group
    CPS
    Med Hawks

