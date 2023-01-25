8th HCOS conducts CPS training

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Staff Sgt. Eric Ndapeu, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) NCO in charge of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Staff Sgt. Eric Ndapeu, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) NCO in charge of contingency materiel, sets up the fan filter assembly (FFA) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The 8th HCOS installed two FFAs for the tent kit 2 chemical protection system, one for the toxic-free area and the multi-functional entrance, aiding in equalizing the air pressure in each room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page

The 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics flight trained with medical material personnel Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, on how to build and operate a chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The CPS is designed to be integrated with mobile field hospitals before a chemical attack, bolstering the 8th Medical Group’s ability to treat patients in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment, enhancing their staging system capabilities.