Senior Airman Brett Fetterman, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) war reserve materiel technician, holds up a frame inside the multi-functional entrance of a chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The 8th HCOS Airmen built and deconstructed the tent kit 2 CPS three times under the guidance of the Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7600451
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-RA633-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
8th HCOS conducts CPS training
