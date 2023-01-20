8th HCOS conducts CPS training

Senior Airman Brett Fetterman, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) war reserve materiel technician, holds up a frame inside the multi-functional entrance of a chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The 8th HCOS Airmen built and deconstructed the tent kit 2 CPS three times under the guidance of the Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

