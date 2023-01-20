Staff Sgt. Nick Kozak, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCO in charge of contingency support, adjusts the hinges of a toxic-free area door entrance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The tent kit 2 chemical protection system is composed of two rooms—a multi-functional entrance and a toxic-free area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
8th HCOS conducts CPS training
