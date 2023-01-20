8th HCOS conducts CPS training

Tech. Sgt. Shane Borodycia (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) section chief of contingency medical materiel, and Tech. Sgt. Tae Lee (middle), 8th HCOS section chief of supply operations, and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Williams, 354th Medical Group NCO in charge of medical materiel from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, unfold the top cover of the multi-functional entrance of a chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. Airmen from Eielson arrived to provide a week-long training for 8th HCOS Airmen on how to build a tent kit 2 CPS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 04:02
Location:
|26, KR
