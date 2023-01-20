8th HCOS conducts CPS training

An Airman connects the generator power distribution plug to an environmental control unit plug at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. This connection powers the fan filter assembly, which expands the chemical protection facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

