8th HCOS conducts CPS training

Senior Airman Brett Fetterman (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) war reserve materiel technician, Tech. Sgt. Jordan Williams (middle), 354th Medical Group NCO in charge of medical materiel from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and Tech. Sgt. Tae Lee, 8th MDG section chief of supply operations, hold up a frame of a tent kit 2 chemical protection system (CPS) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The tents that make the tent kit 2 CPS are known as the Alaskan Small Shelter System and remain serviceable through 20 assembly and disassembly cycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

