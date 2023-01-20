Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th HCOS conducts CPS training [Image 5 of 10]

    8th HCOS conducts CPS training

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Eric Ndapeu, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) NCO in charge of contingency materiel, sets up the fan filter assembly (FFA) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The 8th HCOS installed two FFAs for the tent kit 2 chemical protection system, one for the toxic-free area and the multi-functional entrance, aiding in equalizing the air pressure in each room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7600453
    VIRIN: 230120-F-RA633-1092
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    8th HCOS conducts CPS training

    Wolf Pack
    Medical Group
    Eielson Air Force Base
    8th Medical Group
    CPS
    Med Hawks

