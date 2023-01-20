8th HCOS conducts CPS training

Staff Sgt. Eric Ndapeu, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) NCO in charge of contingency materiel, sets up the fan filter assembly (FFA) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. The 8th HCOS installed two FFAs for the tent kit 2 chemical protection system, one for the toxic-free area and the multi-functional entrance, aiding in equalizing the air pressure in each room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

