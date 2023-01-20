Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th HCOS conducts CPS training

    8th HCOS conducts CPS training

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Zachary Garcia (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) medical materiel technician, and Staff Sgt. Nick Kozak, 8th HCOS NCO in charge of contingency support, performs inventory inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. It takes 10 Airmen to build a chemical protection system, which provides a toxic-free area to shelter personnel and equipment from contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023
    Location: 26, KR
    This work, 8th HCOS conducts CPS training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

