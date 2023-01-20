8th HCOS conducts CPS training

Senior Airman Zachary Garcia (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) medical materiel technician, and Staff Sgt. Nick Kozak, 8th HCOS NCO in charge of contingency support, performs inventory inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2023. It takes 10 Airmen to build a chemical protection system, which provides a toxic-free area to shelter personnel and equipment from contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

