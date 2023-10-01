77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, communicates with crew chiefs assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron during a hot pit refueling operation. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment exercise to enhance theater airpower competencies, validate operational capabilities and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

