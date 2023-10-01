A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, communicates with crew chiefs assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron during a hot pit refueling operation. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment exercise to enhance theater airpower competencies, validate operational capabilities and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7596947
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-FT799-1371
|Resolution:
|6223x3500
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT