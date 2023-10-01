77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolton Borchers, grips a "dead man" handle while Senior Airman Jordan Chiavola, prepares to connect a fuel nozzle to an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Airbase, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During this off-station agile combat employment exercise, Airmen with the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducted a variety of training procedures including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration to ensure the wing's ACE capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

