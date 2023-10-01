U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct hot pit refueling operations for an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment training exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7596942
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-FT799-1296
|Resolution:
|7069x4713
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
