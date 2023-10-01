77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct hot pit refueling operations for an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment training exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

