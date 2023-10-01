77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, sits parked on the flight line at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station exercise to ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

