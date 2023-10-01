U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolton Borchers, with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft following a hot pit refueling operation on the flight line at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment training exercise to assess and ensure the wing’s ACE, rapid maneuverability and deployment capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 05:39 Photo ID: 7596949 VIRIN: 230110-F-FT799-1403 Resolution: 5432x3621 Size: 8.21 MB Location: SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.