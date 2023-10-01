Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 12 of 16]

    77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolton Borchers with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, grips a "dead man" handle during a hot pit refueling operation, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The “dead man” is a cutoff switch that must be held at all times during a refueling operation in case of an emergency. During this off-station agile combat employment training, the 77th EFGS conducted a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

