77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolton Borchers with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, grips a "dead man" handle during a hot pit refueling operation, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The “dead man” is a cutoff switch that must be held at all times during a refueling operation in case of an emergency. During this off-station agile combat employment training, the 77th EFGS conducted a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration

