U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kolton Borchers with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, grips a "dead man" handle during a hot pit refueling operation, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The “dead man” is a cutoff switch that must be held at all times during a refueling operation in case of an emergency. During this off-station agile combat employment training, the 77th EFGS conducted a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7596950
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-FT799-1378
|Resolution:
|7138x4759
|Size:
|14.62 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT