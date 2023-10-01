Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 4 of 16]

    77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Issac Yoder, with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to a hot pit refueling Jan. 10, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and Royal Saudi Air Force counterparts conducted combined operations further cultivating strong partnerships to deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 05:40
    Photo ID: 7596940
    VIRIN: 230110-F-FT799-1300
    Resolution: 8027x5351
    Size: 19.31 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

