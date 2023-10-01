77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brent Johnson, a pilot with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, prior to a sortie, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

