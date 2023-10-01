77th Gamblers Conduct ACE Hot Pit Refueling

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brent Johnson, a pilot with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Jan. 10, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an off-station agile combat employment training in coordination with RSAF partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
