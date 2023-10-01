Seats are folded against the walls in the cargo bay of a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft while members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron examine the aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. The RAF stopped by RAB and afforded U.S. service members the opportunity to learn about the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7591671 VIRIN: 230110-F-SL051-1672 Resolution: 6943x4634 Size: 2.3 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.