RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

Members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft familiarization training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. Interoperability training between partner and allied nations is vital for future mission execution. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

