Members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft familiarization training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. Interoperability training between partner and allied nations is vital for future mission execution. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 03:44
|Photo ID:
|7591668
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-SL051-1426
|Resolution:
|6446x4302
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT