RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

Aeromedical evacuation mannequins are lined up during a familiarization training on a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. Members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Air Force worked together to boost interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

