    RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1 [Image 6 of 10]

    RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Aeromedical evacuation mannequins are lined up during a familiarization training on a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. Members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Air Force worked together to boost interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 7591667
    VIRIN: 230110-F-SL051-1330
    Resolution: 6768x4517
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    resilience
    combat readiness
    Ramstein
    training
    86 AW

