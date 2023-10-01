RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

A Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft is parked on the flightline in preparation for interoperability training with the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. The Atlas offers low-level capabilities along with the ability to use established and remote civilian and military airfields as well as short unprepared or semi-prepared strips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

