RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

Aeromedical Evacuation training is held in the cargo bay of a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. The training was held to assist in interoperability with the British Armed Forces, ensuring a joint capability under any circumstances. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|01.10.2023
|01.18.2023 03:44
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
