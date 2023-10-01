RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

Royal Air Force Sgt. Tom Goulden, LXX Squadron air loadmaster, answers questions about the RAF Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members took part in a training to support interoperability with the RAF. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

