A U.S. Air Force Airman straps equipment to the cargo bay of a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. The aircraft provides tactical airlift and strategic oversize lift capabilities, similar to the mission of the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 7591664 VIRIN: 230110-F-SL051-1414 Resolution: 6510x4345 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.