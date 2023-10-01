Royal air force Sgt. Tom Goulden, No. 70 Squadron air loadmaster, demonstrates how to open the exit door of a RAF Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft to U.S. service members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. The RAF teamed up with the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for interoperability training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 03:44
|Photo ID:
|7591663
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-SL051-1125
|Resolution:
|3180x4689
|Size:
|834.42 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT