RAF familiarize Airmen with Atlas C.1

Members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participating in a Royal air force Atlas C.1 A400M aircraft familiarization training unload supplies and stretchers from the back of the aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023. The Atlas can hold any combination of vehicles, pallets and personnel up to a payload of 37 metric tons. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

