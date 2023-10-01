436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around

Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, 436th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, lines up the number three main fuel tank probe on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Garcia reinstalled the probe after a bracket inside the fuel tank was removed and replaced by the 436th MXS fabrication section. The probe indicates the amount of fuel in the tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

