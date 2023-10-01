Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, left, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, watches Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, right, 436th MXS fuel systems journeyman, enter the C-17 Globemaster III number three main tank with a fuel tank probe at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Garcia and Houseknecht reinstalled the probe after a bracket inside the fuel tank was removed and replaced. Garcia donned a respirator while inside the fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 15:36 Photo ID: 7585815 VIRIN: 230110-F-BO262-1050 Resolution: 4663x3104 Size: 2.62 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.