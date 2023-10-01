Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, left, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, hands Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, right, 436th MXS fuel systems journeyman, a C-17 Globemaster III number three main tank fuel tank probe at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Garcia and Houseknecht reinstalled the probe after a bracket inside the fuel tank was removed and replaced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7585814
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-BO262-1049
|Resolution:
|4726x3146
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
