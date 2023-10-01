Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 8 of 11]

    436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, left, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, hands Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, right, 436th MXS fuel systems journeyman, a C-17 Globemaster III number three main tank fuel tank probe at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Garcia and Houseknecht reinstalled the probe after a bracket inside the fuel tank was removed and replaced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

