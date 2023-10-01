A bracket missing a nutplate was removed and replaced by 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel system repair personnel during fuel tank maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster IIII at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. The bracket secures the number three main fuel tank probe 11 in place inside the fuel tank. A new bracket with a nutplate was fabricated by the 436th MXS fabrication section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7585816
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-BO262-1059
|Resolution:
|4636x3086
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, 436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
