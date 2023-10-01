436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around

A bracket missing a nutplate was removed and replaced by 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel system repair personnel during fuel tank maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster IIII at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. The bracket secures the number three main fuel tank probe 11 in place inside the fuel tank. A new bracket with a nutplate was fabricated by the 436th MXS fabrication section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 01.10.2023
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US