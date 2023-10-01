Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, 436th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, removes a faulty number four main fuel tank low level float switch on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Fuel systems technicians removed and replaced the faulty switch and a main tank probe bracket while the aircraft was inside the 436th/512th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7585810
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-BO262-1015
|Resolution:
|4720x3142
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT