Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, prepares wiring to be pulled through the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Houseknecht, along with other fuel systems technicians, removed and replaced a faulty number four main fuel tank low level float switch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 15:35 Photo ID: 7585808 VIRIN: 230110-F-BO262-1010 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.69 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.