Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, ties a string to wiring waiting to be pulled through the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Houseknecht, along with other fuel systems technicians, removed and replaced a faulty number four main fuel tank low level float switch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7585809
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-BO262-1011
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
