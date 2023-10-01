436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around

Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, left, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, prepares to hand Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, right, 436th MXS fuel systems journeyman, a C-17 Globemaster III number three main tank fuel tank probe at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Garcia entered the fuel tank without the probe to ensure he was positioned properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

