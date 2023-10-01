436th MXS aircraft fuel systems repair technicians don’t fuel around

Senior Airman Ronald Garcia, left, 436th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, and Air Reserve Technician Tech. Sgt. Matthew Houseknecht, right, 512th MXS fuel systems craftsman, inspect a C-17 Globemaster III number three main tank fuel tank probe 11 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023. Garcia and Houseknecht reinstalled the probe after a bracket was repaired inside the fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

