Members in attendance of the Partnership Appreciation Day celebration listen to a speaker at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the landfall of U.S. service members in Djibouti after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 04:17 Photo ID: 7575780 VIRIN: 221110-F-TK030-1195 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.62 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.