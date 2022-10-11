Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 10 of 15]

    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

    DJIBOUTI

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members in attendance of the Partnership Appreciation Day celebration listen to a speaker at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the landfall of U.S. service members in Djibouti after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 04:17
    VIRIN: 221110-F-TK030-1195
    Location: DJ
    Djibouti
    Partners
    CJTF-HOA
    PAD

