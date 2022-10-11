Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

From left to right, the Honorable Jonathan Pratt, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general; Djibouti Armed Forces Col. Maj. Mohamed Guelleh, senior official of Forces Armees Djiboutiennes (FAD); and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer; listen to a speaker during a ceremony at a Partner Appreciation Day 2022 event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. Pratt and Shawley spoke at the ceremony about the power of cooperation and the enduring friendship among the task force partner nations. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dallin Wrye)

