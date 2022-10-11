Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 15]

    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

    DJIBOUTI

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    From left to right, the Honorable Jonathan Pratt, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general; Djibouti Armed Forces Col. Maj. Mohamed Guelleh, senior official of Forces Armees Djiboutiennes (FAD); and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer; listen to a speaker during a ceremony at a Partner Appreciation Day 2022 event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. Pratt and Shawley spoke at the ceremony about the power of cooperation and the enduring friendship among the task force partner nations. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dallin Wrye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7575770
    VIRIN: 221110-F-TK030-1191
    Resolution: 5938x3959
    Size: 801.59 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day
    Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Partners
    CJTF-HOA
    PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT