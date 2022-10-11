Two Mirage 2000 jet fighter assigned to French Forces in Djibouti perform a flyover during Partnership Appreciation Day at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti, November 10, 2022. During the celebration, allies and partners learned about one another's military equipment and tactics. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 04:17 Photo ID: 7575778 VIRIN: 221110-F-TK030-1211 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 434.1 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.