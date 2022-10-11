Ambassador Jonathan Pratt, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti (left), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general (center), (Djiboutian General) (left) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer (right), show their respect during the national anthem during Partner Appreciation Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, November 10, 2022. The event included speeches about the power of cooperation from the military leaders of France, Djibouti and the U.S. Defense and State Departments. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 04:16 Photo ID: 7575783 VIRIN: 221110-F-TK030-1174 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.44 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.