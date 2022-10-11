U.S. and coalition service members participate in a Partnership Appreciation Day event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. Military members, Allies, partners, and the members of the U.S. State Department were invited to celebrate PAD and learn about one another's cultures. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7575781
|VIRIN:
|221110-F-TK030-1185
|Resolution:
|5759x3839
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
