Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

U.S. and coalition service members participate in a Partnership Appreciation Day event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. Military members, Allies, partners, and the members of the U.S. State Department were invited to celebrate PAD and learn about one another's cultures. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

