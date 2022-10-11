Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, delivers remarks to guests of the Partner Appreciation Day 2022 event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the arrival of U.S. service members in Djibouti after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sergeant Dallin Wrye)

