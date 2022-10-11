Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J performs a flyover during a Partners Appreciation Day celebration at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, November 10, 2022. The event included French and U.S. aircraft static displays; an aerial demonstration of a U.S. simulated refueling operation; and equipment exhibits from Japan, France and the U.S. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dallin Wrye)
