Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day

Members in attendance of the Partnership Appreciation Day celebration have a conversation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the landfall of U.S. service members in Djibouti after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 04:16
|Photo ID:
|7575788
|VIRIN:
|221110-F-TK030-1147
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
